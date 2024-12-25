Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Quenzi Huerman for the 2025 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the club has exercised Quenzi Huerman's contract option for the 2025 season.

"I'm very excited to come back and play in front of our fans. It'll be a big year for us as we'll push to run it back and win it all again," said Quenzi Huerman. "I'm here to create a dynasty here in Colorado Springs. Individually, I will strive to show the best version of myself and put on a show for our fans."

Huerman is set to enter his second season with the Switchbacks. During the 2024 season, he made 26 appearances, scored one goal, created 22 chances, recorded 10 clearances, and won 97 duels.

Huerman began his collegiate career at Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he played from 2019 to 2021, before transferring to Seton Hall University in 2022. Over his college career, he appeared in 49 games, scoring 13 goals and contributing 16 assists. His standout performance earned him numerous accolades, including being named to the 2021 All-SSC First Team and being honored as the SSC Player of the Year while at Palm Beach Atlantic.

In 2022, Huerman made his debut in USL League Two with Asheville City SC, where he played for two seasons. During that time, he made 23 appearances, netted nine goals, and provided seven assists. In recognition of his exceptional performance, he was named the 2023 USL League Two South Central Divisional Player of the Year.

In 2023, Huerman joined the University of North Carolina, logging 1,467 minutes on the pitch, scoring 10 goals, and adding seven assists. His impressive play earned him Third-Team All-American honors, making him the 50th All-American in UNC history.

"We are excited to have Quenzi back with us for the 2025 season," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We have seen his technical ability and eye for goals over the course of this past season, but he needs to establish himself in the lineup. Once we see him dictate games, the league will see a talented footballer."

Name: Quentin 'Quenzi' Huerman

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: July 21st, 2000

Age: 24

Hometown: Vannes, France

