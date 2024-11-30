Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Justin Dhillon for the 2025 Season

November 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Justin Dhillon will be returning for the 2025 season.

"I am so happy to be returning after all of our success this past season," said Justin Dhillon. " From the front office to the coaching staff, support staff, and players this is a really special organization and our fans make this a really special city."

Dhillon will be entering his second season with the Switchbacks. After joining late through the 2024 season from El Paso Locomotive, Dhillon played a total of 496 minutes for the Switchbacks. He made an immediate impact on the team by netting two goals, had one assist, and made 401 passes.

Before ELP, Dhillon spent three seasons with San Antonio FC making 83 appearances. While there, he helped the team earn the USL Championship Trophy and Players' Shield in 2022.

This forward started his professional career back in 2017 with LA Galaxy II and played in 39 matches scoring nine goals and two assists. In March 2019, he signed on to play with a previous USL Championship team, Tacoma Defiance. Into the summer months, Dhillon got recruited for the Major League Soccer team, the Seattle Sounders in 2019, earning the MLS Cup that season. Throughout 2019 and 2020, he was loaned back a few times to Tacoma, where he was a key starter, making 26 appearances, netting 13 goals and two assists.

"We are delighted that JD will be here for next season. His contributions to the locker room and field have made a massive difference in the continuing growth of our culture," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "I'm excited to see him push for his position next season while helping everyone around him."

Name: Justin Dhillon

Position: Forward

Height: 6 ¬Â² 4 ¬Â³

Date of Birth: June 6th, 1995

Age: 29

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California

