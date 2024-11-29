Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Christian Herrera & Duke Lacroix for the 2025 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (November 29th, 2024) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Christian Herrera will be returning for the 2025 season, and as well as Duke Lacroix signing a new contract, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm really proud of what this group accomplished this year," said Christian Herrera. "I'm excited to get to work on doing it again next year."

Herrera, 27, is going into his fourth season with the Switchbacks. For the 2024 season, Herrera was the number one goalkeeper, playing in all 38 games with 98 saves, 13 clean sheets, and 35 clearances.

This Goalkeeper made his professional debut in 2016 playing on a loan to C.F. Pachuca, then the following year was sent to play on a different loan to Portland Timbers II. In 2018 he was signed to the MLS Pro next team, Swope Park Rangers. Throughout 2019-2021, we played for Orlando City B, Tacoma Defiance, and the Oakland Roots.

"Chris has proven to be a top goalkeeper. I think the minutes and experiences he has experienced over the last two seasons have pushed him to another level," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His desire and appetite to continue to learn are infectious, and he'll be fantastic in our locker room again next season."

Name: Christian Herrera

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6' 7"

Date of Birth: April 20th, 1997

Age: 27

Hometown: Las Cruces, New Mexico

"Colorado Springs has become a special place to me and I am excited to return for another season. Rejoining Colorado is a great opportunity to further add to this club's history and continue connecting with the incredible community here, " said Duke Lacroix. " I look forward to building on the success we have created on the field and give everything for my teammates, staff, and fans who believe in us. I am ready for next season's challenges and getting back to business. For the Springs!"

LaCroix will be entering his third season with the Switchbacks. Throughout the 2024 season, LaCroix had an impactful mark on the pitch earning one goal, had 69 clearances, and 21 interceptions in 32 appearances.

In 2024, Lacroix played in five games for Haiti's national team, playing the full 90' in each match.

The New Jersey native played four years at the University of Pennsylvania and made several appearances in the Premier Development League for Ocean City Nor'easters, netting four goals.

After college, he joined the USL Championship League playing for Indy Eleven, Orange County SC, Reno 1868, and Sacramento Republic FC. During his two years at Sacramento, he gained one goal, had five assists, and held a passing accuracy of 80%.

"We are delighted to have resigned Duke. He is a senior leader in our group who demonstrates intelligence, professionalism, and ambition every day," said Hogan. "He will strengthen our locker room even more next season, and I am excited to see him back."

Name: Duke Lacroix

Position: Winger, Full Back

Height: 5' 10"

Date of Birth: October 14, 1993

Age: 31

Hometown: New Egypt, New Jersey

