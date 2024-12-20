Swing into Spring Training 5K Returning to Clover Park in 2025

December 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce the return of the Swing into Spring Training 5K presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

For the first time in its four years, the Swing into Spring Training 5K will be run the morning of Opening Day at Clover Park on February 22nd. The race begins at 8 a.m. First pitch vs. the Houston Astros is 1:10 p.m. The 5K is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Runners will receive a race bib, custom finisher medal, Swing into Spring Training T-shirt, swag bag and a ticket to a New York Mets spring training game (February 27th vs. Houston, March 6th vs. Houston or March 23rd vs. Miami).

The adult entry fee is $40 before January 13th, $45 after January 14th and $50 on race day. For kids 12 years of age-and-under, the cost is $35 before January 13th, $40 after January 13th and $45 on race day. Children under age three participate for free. Teams receive a $5 discount.

The Hospital for Special Surgery returns as the presenting sponsor of the Swing into Spring Training 5K. In 2025 the famed Mets fan club The 7 Line will be partnering with the race.

"The 7 Line Run Club couldn't be happier to be a part of the Mets official Spring Training 5K," Darren Meenan, the head of The 7 Line, said. "We love the Mets and love to run, so it's great to partner up on such a fun, positive, healthy, and rewarding event. We can't think of a better way to kick off the baseball season. Come run (or walk) with us!"

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of the Treasure Coast.

To register, please visit www.stluciemets.com and select the Spring Training 5K tab.

The racecourse starts near the Clover Park main gate, continues out along Peacock and California Boulevards, winds through the practice fields, and concludes at home plate of the stadium. After the race, participants can gather in the stadium to enjoy refreshments and live music while waiting for the awards ceremony.

General inquiries about the Swing into Spring Training 5K should be sent to info@stluciemets.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lauren DeAcetis, Director of Corporate Sales, at ldeacetis@stluciemets.com.

