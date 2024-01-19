SWB RailRiders Game Day Staff Job Fair set for February 10

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will hold a game day staff job fair on Saturday, February 10, in the club level at PNC Field from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. The 2024 home opener is set for April 2 and the RailRiders are seeking game day employees for the upcoming season. Prospective employees will fill out applications and the front office staff will do interviews on the spot during the job fair.

"Game day employees are vital to our fan experience at PNC Field," said Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders. "Customer service is a key component during every game and event. We are looking for dedicated individuals who will take pride in working at the ballpark."

Interviews for game day staff will begin at 10 A.M. and will run until approximately 2 P.M. The RailRiders are looking for game day employees to fill numerous roles within the organization. Game day staff includes bat boys/ girls, ball boys/ girls, premium level attendants, EMTs, grounds crew, parking attendants, video/ production assistants, ticket sales representatives, ticket takers and ushers. The team is also looking for members of the Pinstripe Patrol, the RailRiders on-field promotions crew, as well as fun zone employees.

Legends Hospitality, the official catering, concessions and merchandise provider of the RailRiders, will also conduct interviews on February 10. Legends is seeking concession supervisors, stand leads, cooks, warehouse runners, dishwashers and cashiers. In addition, Legends will hire bartenders, suite attendants, club attendants and retail associates.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age with working papers. Individuals will choose the open position that best suits their interests or needs, but may be considered for other positions based on availability. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Legends Hospitality are equal opportunity employers and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

For more information, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

