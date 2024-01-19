Surprise Your Special Someone with Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise

INDIANAPOLIS - If that special someone in your life loves baseball, the Indianapolis Indians have the perfect Valentine's Day packages for you. Starting today, fans may purchase a Circle City Bundle for $80, which includes one '47 Adult Red Circle City Clean Up Cap, one Nothing Bundt Cakes bundtlet, and one hand-delivered rose and appearance by Rowdie, the club's lovable mascot. Fans may also purchase a Gametime Bundle for $125, which includes all Circle City Bundle offerings plus one limited-edition Rowdie Valentine's t-shirt and two Box tickets redeemable for any 2024 Indians home game.

Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise orders must be placed by Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Once an order is placed, a Rowdie Crew representative will reach out to schedule a time that works best for delivery. All deliveries must be within a 40-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225).

Bundle quantities are limited. Visit IndyIndians.com/Shop to purchase.

