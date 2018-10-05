SWB and Pawtucket Set Friendly ALDS Wager

October 5, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Pawtucket Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced a friendly wager based on the outcome of the American League Division Series. The Yankees and Red Sox open the best-of-five ALDS tonight at Fenway Park; the first time ever that the teams are meeting in the divisional round.

"There is no bigger rivalry in sports than Yankees and Red Sox," stated Josh Olerud, the RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "We are happy to place this bet with Pawtucket in good fun with a rooting interest in mind. With history and the 'Baby Bombers' like Judge, Torres, Sanchez and Andujar on our side, our front office is fully confident in the Yankees moving on to the next round!"

When the Yankees win the ALDS, the PawSox have agreed to freely admit the first 2,018 Yankee fans who show up to McCoy Stadium on Monday, July 1, 2019. If, somehow, the Red Sox are victorious, the RailRiders have agreed to freely admit the first 2,004 Boston fans who show up to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 21. Fans must be wearing gear in support of the winning club to receive free admission on the designated date.

In addition, in lieu of "Sweet Caroline" in the eighth inning at McCoy Stadium, the PawSox will agree to play Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" when the RailRiders are in town in July. Should the unthinkable happen, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play "Shipping Up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphy's in the middle of the eighth inning during Pawtucket's visit in May if the Red Sox manage to win.

When the Yankees move on to the ALCS, Pawtucket front office staff members have also agreed to purchase 27 ALDS championship t-shirts and wear them for a day at work, commemorating New York's World Series title tally. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's front office will only have to purchase eight ALDS championship t-shirts if Boston advances, seeing as the Red Sox have only won eight world titles in their history.

"We're happy to engage in a friendly wager with our counterparts in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the ALDS gets underway," said PawSox Executive Vice President & General Manager, Dan Rea. "It's a fun way to get our fans excited for another historic playoff match-up."

For more information on 2019 RailRiders season tickets, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.