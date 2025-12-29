NLL Georgia Swarm

Swarm vs Mammoth: Week 5

Published on December 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Highlights from Georgia's 12-3 win over Colorado at December 27, 2025. Georgia rode an 8-goal streak to the win.

