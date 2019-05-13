Sussex County Miners Reveal Opening Day Festivities

Augusta, NJ - After authoring a storybook season complete with rewriting Can-Am League records and awe-inspiring come-from-behind wins including Martin Figueroa's Can-Am League Championship title clinching three-run homer against the Quebec Capitales, baseball's most cherished tradition has arrived, Opening Day. As the sun shines on the 2019 season, the 2018 Can-Am League Champion Sussex County Miners will begin their first-ever title defense on Friday, May 17 at Skylands Stadium against the Rockland Boulders at 7:05pm. To commemorate this historic moment, the Sussex County Miners will host an all-star lineup of festivities including baseball pageantry, community pride, live music, a special giveaway and the biggest fireworks in Sussex County. The gates will open at 5:00pm and everybody is encouraged to arrive early.

Starting at 6:20pm, the Championship Ring Ceremony will lead off the pregame festivities and feature a special video tribute to the 2018 Sussex County Miners' meteoric rise to Can-Am League glory. Up next will surely be an emotional moment for players, coaches and fans alike, the raising of the Miners 2018 Championship banner. Plus as a special bonus for the greatest fans in Northern New Jersey, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a replica Championship Ring!

Opening Day pregame festivities will also include players from all the Miners Travel Teams including the Kaboom Softball Team -- based out of the Champions Way Sports Academy - which will be on the field to welcome the 2019 Sussex County Miners. Local fan-favorite classic rock band Rated R Band will perform pre and post game sets in the Tailgate Party Zone. Following the game, everybody is invited to kick back, look up to the sky and take in the biggest fireworks in Sussex County.

