Surge Squad Tryouts Set

The Wind Surge is happy to announce the tryout dates for the 2022 Surge Squad Promotions Team! What sounds better than spending your summer at Riverfront Stadium and being a part of enhancing the fan experience? Auditions for this part-time job will occur on Wednesday, March 23rd from 5:30-7:30, right here at Riverfront Stadium. Doors will open at 5:15 and auditions will start at 5:30. Being energetic, motivated, and outgoing are some of the key qualities the Wind Surge is looking for in this role. This is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in sports and promotions, as you will play an important role in entertainment here at the ballpark.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and to bring plenty of water and light snacks. Everyone will have their own opportunity to shine, but also be prepared to participate in multiple group activities/games. Requirements for this position will consist of applicants being available for a majority of our 69-home game season, various street team and community service appearances, being able to handle large and bulky props/physical activity, and customer service experience.

