Surge Name New General Manager

February 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge has named Matt Hamilton as the new General Manager. Hamilton has worked in Minor League Baseball for the past seven years.

A native of McKinney, Texas, Matt entered into Minor League Baseball with the record-breaking brand launch of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Following the 2021 season, he moved northeast joining the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as Vice President of Partnerships before ultimately being named Assistant General Manager in December 2022. Under his guidance as AGM, the RailRiders set records in both group and overall ticket sales and have seen continued growth in partnership revenue in each of his two seasons with the club.

Prior to his life in Minor League Baseball, Matt worked in the broadcast television business for seven years, he was a news reporter, sports anchor and morning show news anchor. He attended West Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Buffaloes baseball team and majored in Sports Broadcasting.

"Matt will be an excellent addition to the Wind Surge front office." said Jay Miller, Wind Surge President. "He is poised to help lead the organization into a new era of success and continue the tradition of Wind Surge baseball."

"I'm both humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead the Wichita Wind Surge organization into a new era. It's my mission to continue the tradition of Wind Surge baseball being the best form of affordable family-friendly entertainment in the area. I will work tirelessly to continue to make Riverfront Stadium a community gathering place for everyone in Wichita and the surrounding areas to feel welcome and call their own. I can't wait to partner with Jay Miller in getting to know the market and becoming a community leader that our fans can trust and depend on. I look forward to meeting each and every season ticket holder, sponsor, and supporter of the Wind Surge baseball team this summer."

The Surge open their season on April 5th at Riverfront Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders. Individual tickets go on-sale on February 29th and season tickets, group tickets and hospitality are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.