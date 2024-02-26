RoughRiders and Play Frisco to Host Total Eclipse of the Ballpark Presented by Raising Cane's on April 8th

February 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, and Play Frisco will host Total Eclipse of the Ballpark presented by Raising Cane's for the solar eclipse at Riders Field on April 8th.

The day before the RoughRiders host their 2024 Home Opener, come out to the ballpark from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a solar eclipse viewing experience. Along with the eclipse, there will be live music and fun activities!

Tickets are just $10 and include eclipse glasses and a voucher for an Opening Week RoughRiders game (from April 9th through April 14th).

The eclipse is expected to start at 12:23 p.m. and the total eclipse will begin approximately at 1:41 and last until 1:43.

While total solar eclipses take place somewhere on Earth every 18 months, the likelihood of one happening at a specific location is estimated to be once every 360 to 410 years. Frisco is in that path of totality in 2024, making our city a perfect spot to see the full eclipse for almost three minutes.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.