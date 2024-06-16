Surge Host Honey Badgers as Both Teams Look for Third Win

June 16, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge (2-5) host the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-6) Sunday in a cross-conference clash.

The game tips off at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Surge are coming off a 91-84 defeat against the Edmonton Stingers this past Friday.

Sean Miller-Moore and Gabe Osabuohien made their impact for Calgary, as they combined for 32 points on 50 per cent shooting.

As for the Honey Badgers, they are looking to get back into the win column after suffering a 104-93 loss against the Saskatchewan Rattlers amidst a six-game losing streak. Despite the most recent loss, the Honey Badgers showed how deadly they can be on the offensive end as five players reached double-digit scoring.

Zane Waterman continued his stellar play for the Honey Badgers, leading the team with 21 points on 53 per cent shooting and grabbing six rebounds with five assists. LJ Thrope was also extremely effective, scoring 18 points on 45 per cent shooting, dishing eight assists, and posting two steals in a losing effort.

A matchup to look out for

Miller-Moore vs. Thrope could be a great match-up for fans to keep their eyes on.

Miller-Moore is currently averaging 19 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and shooting 47 per cent from the field.

Thrope has been consistent for the Honey Badgers, currently averaging 13.2 points per game, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and shooting 43 per cent from the field.

The two guards can get to their spots quickly and they have the ability to stretch the floor but also attack the paint when required.

2023 season series

In their lone match-up in the 2023 CEBL season, the Honey Badgers defeated the Surge 93-80.

