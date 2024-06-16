Surge Host Honey Badgers as Both Teams Look for Third Win
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Calgary Surge News Release
The Calgary Surge (2-5) host the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-6) Sunday in a cross-conference clash.
The game tips off at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.
The Surge are coming off a 91-84 defeat against the Edmonton Stingers this past Friday.
Sean Miller-Moore and Gabe Osabuohien made their impact for Calgary, as they combined for 32 points on 50 per cent shooting.
As for the Honey Badgers, they are looking to get back into the win column after suffering a 104-93 loss against the Saskatchewan Rattlers amidst a six-game losing streak. Despite the most recent loss, the Honey Badgers showed how deadly they can be on the offensive end as five players reached double-digit scoring.
Zane Waterman continued his stellar play for the Honey Badgers, leading the team with 21 points on 53 per cent shooting and grabbing six rebounds with five assists. LJ Thrope was also extremely effective, scoring 18 points on 45 per cent shooting, dishing eight assists, and posting two steals in a losing effort.
A matchup to look out for
Miller-Moore vs. Thrope could be a great match-up for fans to keep their eyes on.
Miller-Moore is currently averaging 19 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and shooting 47 per cent from the field.
Thrope has been consistent for the Honey Badgers, currently averaging 13.2 points per game, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and shooting 43 per cent from the field.
The two guards can get to their spots quickly and they have the ability to stretch the floor but also attack the paint when required.
2023 season series
In their lone match-up in the 2023 CEBL season, the Honey Badgers defeated the Surge 93-80.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Shooting Stars Visit Alliance Looking for Fifth Consecutive Win - Scarborough Shooting Stars
- Surge Host Honey Badgers as Both Teams Look for Third Win - Calgary Surge
- Winnipeg Sea Bears Return Home for Father's Day Showdown with Edmonton Stingers - Winnipeg Sea Bears
- Moore's Big Night Exacts Revenge For Bandits With 98-85 Win Over Rattlers - CEBL
- Vancouver Bandits Race Past Rattlers to Earn Fifth Straight Victory - Vancouver Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Surge Stories
- Surge Host Honey Badgers as Both Teams Look for Third Win
- Surge Ride Hot-Shooting Quarter to 110-78 Win over Sea Bears
- Surge and Bandits Meet in Western Conference Clash
- Surge Open 5-Game Homestand against Rattlers Vying for 1st Victory
- Surge Host Shooting Stars in Rematch of 2023 Championship Final