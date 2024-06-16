Moore's Big Night Exacts Revenge For Bandits With 98-85 Win Over Rattlers
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Taze Moore's near triple-double led the Vancouver Bandits (7-1) to a fifth consecutive victory as they beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-3), 98-85, on Saturday night.
Entering the night, the Bandits lone loss of the season came against the Rattlers and without the services of their top scorer in the game. In the rematch, Moore proved why his play would've been a game-changer as he flirted with a second consecutive triple-double, putting up 23 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
