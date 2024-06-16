Surge Hold off Honey Badgers in 88-76 Victory

Justin Lewis had 19 points to help lead the Calgary Surge (3-5) to an 88-76 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-7) on Sunday.

Lewis hit some clutch shots down the stretch for the Surge, adding seven rebounds and two assists in the win.

"Today I came out with a lot of energy ... I wanted to be more careful with turnovers," Lewis said about his performance tonight. "Wanted to be more cleaner and sharper with different possessions."

Malcolm Duvivier also was key for the Surge, scoring 18 points on 50 per cent shooting, and knocking down four threes.

Despite the loss, forward Shamiel Stevenson had a great game for Brampton. Stevenson scored 18 points on 63 per cent shooting, grabbed five rebounds and had dished out two assists.

Both teams came out of the gates swinging, and led by Duvivier's four threes, the Surge took a 26-22 lead at the end off the first.

"I just think we came out with good energy, the ball was moving," Duvivier said about his first-quarter performance. "Whenever we have good energy and the ball is zipping around, the shots are just going to come. My teammates put me in a good position, and I work every day to hit those shots. So, I was taking them, and they were going in."

The Surge carried their momentum straight into the second quarter and continued to shoot the lights out from all over the floor. They were able to lock down the Badgers on the perimeter, holding them to only 23 per cent from three and building a 44-35 lead at the half.

Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon knew what he had to do to get the team ready defensively for the Honey Badgers.

"It was just attention to detail, knowing what players wanted to do what," Vernon said. "Also, I think our defence, when we're not doing well defensively, it's because our defence is way too spread out. We're leaving guys on an island, and we didn't do that."

The Surge tried their best to pile it on, but the Honey Badgers would not quit. Despite being down by as many as 14, Brampton would fight back to end off the third trailing just 61-58. But that was as close as they would come as Calgary weathered the storm and hit some timely shots to secure the 88-76 victory.

Duvivier shared how much this win was needed for the team, especially with a six-game road trip on the horizon.

"It was very important, I just think we needed a little morale boost, you know, after last game," Duvivier said. "I think we came out with a lot of fire and that's what we need to continue to do, to start the game well, and carry that energy on throughout the whole game."

What's next for both teams?

The Surge will head on the road for a season-long six-game road trip beginning this Thursday against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. As for the Brampton Honey Badgers, they hope to snap their losing streak when they take on the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday.

