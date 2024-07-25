Surge and Sea Bears Meet Again in Potential Playoff Preview

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The fourth-place Winnipeg Sea Bears (9-9) will visit the third-place Calgary Surge (10-8) on Thursday in a crucial Western Conference matchup that also serves as a potential playoff preview.

In the second half of a home-and-home, the Surge will play in front of a home crowd for the final time of the regular season at WinSport Event Centre. The game is set for 7 p.m. MDT /9 p.m. ET on Game+, NLSE, and streaming live on CEBL+ and TSN+.

The first half of the home-and-home on Tuesday saw the Sea Bears even the season series with the Surge in a 111-104 comeback win in front of over 11,000 fans at Canada Life Centre.

The victory provided Winnipeg with back-to-back wins and snapped a four-game winning streak for Calgary. It also avenged a 110-78 loss to the Surge in the only previous meeting between the two squads this season in June.

An efficient night from the field, beyond the arc, and free-throw line powered the Sea Bears to a franchise record for most points in a game. Winnipeg trailed by as many as 13 points in the contest but fought back to clinch the conference's final post-season spot.

Calgary head coach Tyrell Vernon attributed the loss to defence and turnovers - something the Surge will have to adjust ahead of the rematch.

"We're not built for outscoring teams," Vernon said after the game. "We're not the 112-, 110-[point] type of team. We gotta grind it out a little bit more, keep flying around defensively. Multiple efforts - that'll be the change."

Depending on the outcome, Thursday's contest could be the final home game of the season for Calgary with a matchup in Scarborough for the regular season finale on Sunday. While both the Sea Bears and Surge have playoff spots clinched, a lot could change in the Western Conference based on tonight's result.

Calgary can clinch a top-three finish in the West with a win which would also mean a home playoff game and a chance to move up.

If the Sea Bears win, it would lock in a rematch with the Surge for the West Play-In. Winnipeg would also own the tiebreaker against Calgary and hold the upper hand to host heading into the final game of the season.

Vancouver and Edmonton each have a vested interest in the result as well, with both squads clinching a top-two finish in the conference with a Winnipeg win.

Player spotlight

Winnipeg guard Justin Wright-Foreman and Calgary guard Corey Davis Jr. will look to showcase their dual-threat abilities on Thursday.

Each player finds themselves among the league's top five in assists per game and demonstrated why in the previous matchup.

Davis Jr. dished a game-high 10 assists on Tuesday, setting the CEBL record for assists in a season with 114. Meanwhile, Wright-Foreman forked out nine dimes in the win, while dropping a game-high 24 points.

The Sea Bears' star is no stranger to pacing an offence, as he is poised to finish in the league's top-two in points per game for the second consecutive season.

Davis Jr., however, outperformed his season average with a team-high 20 points in the loss on Tuesday. The Calgary facilitator has proven himself a lethal shooter this season, placing top-five in three-pointers made at roughly a 40 per cent clip.

Milestone Watch

Winnipeg's Alex Campbell is eight steals away from 100 for his career, including playoffs

Winnipeg's Chad Posthumus is seven rebounds away from 500 for his career, including playoffs

Calgary's Davis Jr. is five assists ahead of Vancouver's Tazé Moore for the regular season record

Calgary's Sean Miller-Moore is two points away from 800 for his career, including playoffs

