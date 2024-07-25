BlackJacks Rally for Crucial 98-92 Win Over Rattlers That Leads to Playoff Berth

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Despite trailing by as many as eight points in Target Score Time, the Ottawa BlackJacks (8-10) came back to pick up a 98-92 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-13) on Thursday night.

The win, combined with a Brampton Honey Badgers loss just 30 minutes later, clinched a playoff berth for the BlackJacks. They are now locked in to face the Shooting Stars in Scarborough in the Eastern Conference Play-In on August 2.

The BlackJacks finished Target Time on a 14-0 run to earn the victory. Leading the gritty effort for Ottawa was Deng Adel and Isiah Moore who finished with 22 points apiece, both shooting over 75 per cent from the field. Adel also chipped in with seven rebounds and six assists while Moore added eight boards as well.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.