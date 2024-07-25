Bandits Pull Away for 108-83 Win Over Honey Badgers to Inch Closer to 1st Place in the West

Vancouver Bandits' Mitchell Creek and Sam Maillet on game night

Mitch Creek's 33 points helped the Vancouver Bandits (13-5) to a 108-83 road victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-13) on Thursday night.

With the win, Vancouver guaranteed itself a top-two finish in the West and will either host the Western Conference Semifinal or earn a bye to 2024 Championship Weekend. With the loss, Brampton is eliminated from the playoff picture in the East.

The Bandits controlled the pace for most of the game. Despite Brampton cutting the lead to four after the third quarter, Vancouver would respond right back with a few punches of their own to balloon the lead back to double digits, with Creek leading the charge.

