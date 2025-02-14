Supernovas Return Home for Sunday Showdown with Mojo

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, return home to the CHI Health Center for the first time in over two weeks to take on the visiting San Diego Mojo for a Sunday matinee battle.

The match is presented by HDR.

The Supernovas are riding momentum coming off a 2-1 road trip, including a perfect weekend last week when they swept the Indy Ignite before dispatching the rival Atlanta Vibe in four sets. Omaha outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller had herself a pair of stellar matches combining for 27 kills on a .361 clip with 27 digs. She was aided by fellow attacker Reagan Cooper who put up 32 points in the two matches including a season-high 18 kills on a .357 hitting percentage versus the Vibe.

Having won four of their last five matches, the Supernovas are on a roll entering Sunday. The Mojo will be hungry for a victory as they've lost their last four matches including a four-set defeat to the Indy Ignite on Thursday night.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (6-3) vs. San Diego Mojo (3-6) | Sunday, Feb. 16th | 3 p.m. CST | CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media | Broadcast Crew: Larry Punteney (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP)

Match Notes

Season Series: Second of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Tied 3-3 (Jan. 19, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 San Diego).

Supernovas-Mojo Connections

San Diego middle blocker Leyla Blackwell and assistant coach Noel Carpio make their second trip back to the Cornhusker State. Blackwell spent her final season of college volleyball at Nebraska helping the Huskers to the National Semifinals. Carpio spent two seasons (2018-2019) as an assistant on Creighton Volleyball's staff under Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

Libero Shara Venegas has a robust history with Omaha setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson, sharing the court together on the Puerto Rico National Team, including the country's lone appearance at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. She also competed against Valentín-Anderson in the Puerto Rico league from 2010-2017 as well as 2021-2023. Venegas has also been teammates with Supernovas rookie Valeria Vazquez Gomez on the national team over the past couple of years.

Kayla Lund was teammates with Vazquez Gomez for three seasons (2019-2021) at Pittsburgh including an NCAA Semifinal Appearance in 2021.

Brooke Nuneviller will reunite with a trio of Mojo players and coaches who spent time together at Oregon. San Diego players Lauren Page (2018) and Ronika Stone (2018-2019) were teammates with Nuneviller while Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park was an assistant in Eugene for the 2022 season.

Mojo middle Rainelle Jones spent the 2024 PVF season with the Columbus Fury alongside current Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord and Reagan Cooper.

Jenaisya Moore and Mac Podraza were part of the same recruiting class at Ohio State, spending four seasons with Buckeyes (2019-2022), reaching two NCAA Regional Semifinals. That also includes Omaha opposite Emily Londot who was teammates with both from 2020-2022.

Supernovas All-Stars

- Three Supernovas were named to the inaugural PVF All-Star Match, which is slated for Saturday, February 22 in Indy. It will be the first-ever volleyball match broadcasted live on CBS. First serve is set for 12:30 p.m. CST.

- Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Camila Gómez were named All-Stars.

- Every team in the PVF is represented on the two 12-person rosters. The two squads will be led by a pair of college volleyball coaches in Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

- Hord will be on Team Collier while Nuneviller and Gómez will team up as part of Team Shondell.

Going for Win No. 100

Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn can achieve her 100th career win as a head coach with a victory over the Mojo on Sunday. Kuhn amassed 76 wins as the head coach at Texas A&M while totaling 23 wins in Omaha with the Supernovas. The Ohio native is already the winningest coach in league history along with a PVF title.

Offensive Blastoff

- The Omaha Supernovas offense is rounding into form having recorded team hitting percentages of .250 or higher in five of the last six matches. That's after posting clips of .187 and .131 within the first three matches of the season.

- In fact, Omaha has posted hitting percentages of .250 or above in six of the nine matches this season. In 2024, the Supernovas offense reached that mark only nine times during the entire season.

- The .309 team hitting percentage in Omaha's sweep over Indy on Feb. 6 marked only the fourth time in franchise history that the Supernovas have topped the .300 mark. Plus, it's the first time in the 2025 season.

Hording the Net

Hord has been one of the premier blockers in the 2025 PVF season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the PVF in both total blocks (29) and blocks per set with a 0.91 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. Also, she is only one of four players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fifth in hitting percentage with a .355 clip through 93 attacks, 37 kills and four errors.

Clutch Killer

- Nuneviller produces offense when the Supernovas need it most, which is late in sets. On Feb. 6 at Indy, the Oregon alum recorded seven of her team-high 14 kills when Omaha was at five or fewer points away from winning the set, otherwise known as the red zone.

- In the scenario that either the Supernovas or opposing team has reached the red zone, Nuneviller has scored 46 of her 138 season points. That equals 33% of her total point production.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas have one of the best defenses in the PVF, leading the league in opponent efficiency with a .190 hitting percentage. Part of that clip comes from the two matches against Columbus when the Fury hit .015 & .036 in back-to-back matches vs. Omaha on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31. That effort is spearheaded by Omaha's ability at the front of the net where the Supernovas are second in the PVF with 2.52 blocks per set.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas have been one of the best defensive teams in the PVF, sitting second in digs per set (17.12) and fifth in total digs (565).

That's led by three of the best ball control defenders in the league with libero Camila Gómez, setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Nuneviller. All three sit inside the top ten in both total digs and digs per set.

Gómez leads the trio with a team-high 131 digs (2nd in PVF) and 3.97 per set (2nd). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That number is also tied for second in most digs during a single match in PVF history.

Valentín-Anderson is fourth in the league and leads all PVF setters with 3.75 digs per set. She's also sixth in the league with 120 total digs. She's recorded at least 11 digs in seven of the nine contests this season including a season-high 21 against San Diego on Jan. 19th.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is seventh in total digs (119) and sixth in digs per set (3.61). Her total dig count and digs per set mark are both No. 2 among attackers.

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

