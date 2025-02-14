Indianapolis Cultural Organization GANGGANG to Curate Fan Experience for Pro Volleyball Federation, Indy Ignite

FISHERS, Ind. - Pro Volleyball Federation and the league's local team, Indy Ignite, today announced a partnership with the Indianapolis cultural organization GANGGANG. The partnership will bring interactive live music and art experiences to two upcoming pro volleyball matches at the Fishers Event Center, including the historic inaugural PVF All-Star Match.

At the PVF All-Star Match, fans will be able to write inspirational messages about women's sports and add them to a GANGGANG art installation located on the concourse of the Fishers Event Center. GANGGANG is also curating live music for the All-Star event, including the performance of the national anthem by vocalist D'yshe Mansfield. The BRAVE Drumline will welcome fans to the arena, followed by a performance from percussionist Briah Golder. Blues guitarist Sadie Johnson will also perform during match break, alongside the Indy Ignite Firestarters dance crew.

The PVF All-Star Match- at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22- will include 24 of the best of the best volleyball players in the United States and the world. All eight Pro Volleyball Federation teams, including Indy Ignite, are represented on the two rosters. The All-Star Match coaches are top collegiate coaches, Purdue University Volleyball Coach Dave Shondell and Georgia Tech Coach Michelle Collier. Tickets for the All-Star Match, which start at $30, are available at provolleyball.com. Fans can watch the All-Star match, beginning at 1:30 p.m., on the CBS national broadcast.

"GANGGANG is thrilled to serve as cultural and art curators for the first-ever Professional Volleyball Federation All-Star Match, hosted right here in our city," said Malina Simone Bacon, Co-founder and Creative Director of GANGGANG. "This is a huge moment for women in sports in Indiana, and we're honored to highlight the history, celebrate the culture, and create an unforgettable experience for fans.

Briah Golder and Sadie Johnson are electrifying, maintaining the energy of the athletes and symbolizing empowerment for women and girls. We're thankful that the PVF and Indy Ignite were just as excited as we were to integrate the arts into a once-in-a-lifetime volleyball experience."

At the Feb. 27 Indy Ignite vs. Las Vegas Thrill match, GANGGANG is curating Ignite's celebration of Black History Month by creating a mini version of its I Made Rock 'N' Roll Festival, which highlights the roots of rock 'n' roll music- the rhythm and blues of Black people. Indianapolis rock band, The Last IV, will be featured. Tickets, which start at $30, are available at indyignitevb.com.

The partnership between Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball and GANGGANG is a natural one, as their missions are aligned. GANGGANG is focused on creating equity for artists by creating high-quality cultural experiences across the city and Indy Ignite's mission is to pursue victory, empower women, and serve our community through the competitive world of volleyball.

"At Indy Ignite, we are delighted to partner with GANGGANG as they bring their interactive cultural experiences to our fans at both the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Feb. 22 and, after that, to our Black History Month celebration Match on Feb. 27," said Mary Kay Huse, President and General Manager of Indy Ignite. "One of our biggest priorities is making our match day experiences fun and unique. We can't think of a better way than to work with the organization that brought Butter Fine Art Fair and the I Made Rock 'N' Roll festival to Indianapolis."

