Superman Was FLYING Earlier this Season on NLL Friday Night on TSN

Published on January 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







He's back in action tonight at 7:30 PM ET in Ottawa, with Matt Cullen back on the call on @TSN_Sports







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.