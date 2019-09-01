Suicide Squeeze Gives Nuts 3-2 Win

September 1, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - Jose Caballero's suicide squeeze gave the Modesto Nuts a 3-2 win in ten innings against the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

With the win and the Giants' loss, the Nuts (64-74; 34-34) move a 0.5 game back of the final playoff spot with two games to go.

Connor Kopach pinch ran to start the tenth at second base. Joseph Rosa laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Kopach to third. On the second pitch from Breckin Williams (L, 6-2), Jose Caballero laid down a suicide squeeze to bring Kopach home and deliver the third walk-off win of the homestand.

Steve Moyers shined in his final regular season start. The lefty worked eight innings allowing just two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He allowed just a RBI single and a RBI fielder's choice in the fourth inning.

Dayeison Arias (W, 2-0) heaved two scoreless innings out of the bullpen while racking up four strikeouts.

The Nuts scored two pitches into the bottom of the first when Caballero tripled on the first pitch. Julio Rodriguez brought him home with a RBI groundout. Joseph Rosa doubled home a run in the second.

The Nuts continue their final home stand of the regular season on Sunday night. The third game of a four-game set with the Rawhide is at 6:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.