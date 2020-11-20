Sugar Land Skeeters Named Houston Astros Triple-A Franchise

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Houston Astros announced today that the Sugar Land Skeeters will become their Triple-A franchise, beginning in the 2021 season.

The Skeeters will become the first-ever independent league baseball team to transition into a Triple-A affiliate. They will begin play in the Pacific Coast League in 2021.

"This is an incredibly monumental day for our organization and the city of Sugar Land," said Skeeters owner Kevin Zlotnik. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the Houston Astros and are immensely proud to be affiliated with their organization. To become the first-ever independent league team to make this kind of a jump speaks to Sugar Land and our fans for what we've been able to create at Constellation Field."

The Skeeters began play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field in 2012 and have spent the last nine seasons at the independent ranks, winning championships in 2016 and '18.

"This is a historic day for our city and community, being able to bring Triple-A baseball to Sugar Land and Fort Bend County," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "To be welcomed into the Astros family and get the chance to continue to showcase our beautiful ballpark and provide our fans with a first-class baseball experience is something we cherish."

The Skeeters are set to join Corpus Christi (Double-A) and Fayetteville (Single-A) as the Astros minor league affiliates, with the Astros holding majority ownership stakes in all affiliates.

