Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that tickets have gone on sale for the sixth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, cooled by Just Fix It.

Over three million lights will shine throughout Constellation Field, with the festivities beginning on Nov. 20 and closing on Jan. 3. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or visiting the Skeeters ticket office at Constellation Field during business hours.

The pricing breakdown for Sugar Land Holiday Lights tickets is as follows:

Sunday-Thursday (6-9 p.m.): $15 for adults; $12 for children and seniors

Friday-Saturday (6-10 p.m.): $16 for adults; $14 for children and seniors

New Year's Eve (Fireworks Show): $18 for adults; $14 for children and seniors

All Sugar Land Holiday Lights attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility and will have their temperature checked upon entry. Sanitation stations will be located around Constellation Field for the event and the Skeeters will also be enforcing social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Light shows featuring a 50-foot animated tree and lights throughout the ballpark synced up to music will be conducted throughout each night. There will be a light walk, allowing attendees to view the lights up-close while walking on the Constellation Field warning track.

Other attractions throughout the ballpark will include visits with Santa Claus (behind a plexiglass barrier), a light maze, a make-your-own s'mores pit, food and beverage for sale and shopping opportunities with assorted vendors.

Back this year at Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be a carnival, including over a dozen rides and games, traditional carnival food and a Ferris wheel providing a one-of-a-kind look at the light display.

Also, back in 2020 are themed days of the week, including Santa's Cinema Movie Night every Wednesday, Santa's Nice List ($10 child tickets) every Monday and Silver Bells Night (senior night) every Tuesday.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will once again feature numerous theme nights as well, including Lights and Leashes, Ladies Night/Gingerbread House Night, Ugly Sweater Night and Rudolph's Wagon Parade.

For people looking to fundraise through Sugar Land Holiday Lights, become a vendor or book a performance, please visit sugarlandholidaylights.com and click on the "Contact" tab.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters and Sugar Land Holiday Lights, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com, or sugarlandholidaylights.com, and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

