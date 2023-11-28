Sugar Land Holiday Lights Promotional Schedule November 28 to December 3

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 10th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist continues this week with the debut of several hallmark staples of the event and a new addition in 2023.

Tuesday, November 28 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Silver Bells Night

Seniors age 55 and up receive a ticket discount and can participate in bingo.

Wednesday, November 29 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Center Field Cinema

Along with over 3.5 million lights, it's the first Center Field Cinema of 2023 with a showing of 'The Muppets Christmas Carol' on the Texas-sized videoboard at Constellation Field.

Thursday, November 30 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Cowboy Christmas

Dust off your boots and giddy up to Sugar Land Holiday Lights for Cowboy Christmas with special Christmas country music throughout the evening and more, including John Armour performing live in the Karbach Cantina from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Friday, December 1 from 6 pm to 10 pm - 'SNOW' Debut

The weekend brings the debut of 'SNOW' at Sugar Land Holiday Lights, with two 35-foot-long snow slides and a snow play area located just beyond the center-field gate at Constellation Field. Snow Passes can be added for $10 per person when purchasing tickets online or can be purchased at the Regions Bank Ticket Office or the Bud Light Ice House in center field.

Saturday, December 2 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Christmas Karaoke and Cornhole Tournament presented by Sportskind

Sing along for all to hear with Christmas Karaoke in the Karbach Cantina on Saturday night, located on the concourse in left field. Recently added for December 2 is a free Cornhole Tournament presented by Sportskind. The tournament begins at 7 pm in the bullpen located behind the right-field wall at field level. Those that wish to participate may register online here or in person at Constellation Field. It's also the second night of 'SNOW.'

Sunday, December 3 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Ugly Sweater Space Cowboys Jersey Giveaway presented by Tachus Fiber Internet and Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

The first 1,000 guests through the gates will receive an Ugly Sweater Space Cowboys jersey presented by Tachus Fiber Internet.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs for a Sunday stroll through Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

