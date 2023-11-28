Aviators Steve Dwyer Winner of Home Clubhouse Attendant

NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year Awards for each of the full season Minor Leagues.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2023 season.

Las Vegas Aviators Steve Dwyer was named the Home Clubhouse Attendant of the Year award!

Steve, Aviators Director of Team Operations, completed his 31st season in the Aviators organization. He started He started with the team in 1992 as a bat boy before accelerating into the following positions: Visiting Clubhouse Manager, Home Clubhouse Manager, and currently: Director of Team Operations. He oversees all team travel, all clubhouse operations, and takes care of the needs of the visiting teams when they're in town.

Additionally, one Head Groundskeeper from each classification was selected as the overall winner for their level of play. The Triple-A honor went to Toledo's Kyle Leppelmeier, the Double-A honor went to Wichita's Ben Hartman, the High-A honor went to Winston-Salem's Josh Leo and the Single-A honor went to Fayetteville's Alpha Jones.

"We are pleased to recognize the winners of these awards as they work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the best possible environment for our players and staffs," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "Their efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed by players and coaches throughout the Minor Leagues."

