Stuart Ritchie to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025

December 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Stuart Ritchie will be staying with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season. This will be Ritchie's second season with the club.

"I'm looking forward to the 2025 season and what we will accomplish," said Ritchie, "Playing in the new stadium is exciting and I can't wait to see everyone out there."

Stuart Ritchie is the 5th returning defender for the upcoming season after being a part of a defensive unit that gave up the fewest goals in all of USL League One in 2024.

Pending league and federation approval.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 22, 2024

Stuart Ritchie to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025 - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.