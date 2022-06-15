Stroup Blasts Three-Run Homer as Chukars Take Series Opener 15-3

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Returning home after a successful series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, the Idaho Falls Chukars (14-4) defeated the Ogden Raptors (9-7) 15-3 on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. Every Chukar in the batting lineup registered a hit, and the pitching staff limited Ogden to seven hits.

Steve Barmakian opened the ballgame with a single against starter Christian Day (L, 1-1) and Matt Feinstein drew a walk to put two runners on base for Hunter Hisky. Hisky singled to knock in Barmakian to take an early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Hisky made a dash for second; the throw was offline by catcher Andrew Noviallo, which allowed Feinstein to score from third to add to the lead, 2-0. Brady West drew a walk, and Dusty Stroup capped the inning with a three-run homer, his fifth of the season to put the Chukars up 5-0.

The Chukars offense continued to light up the Raptors pitching staff as Sam Troyer connected with an RBI double in the third to grow the lead 6-0. Rick Phillips singled in Troyer, giving the Chukars a 7-0 advantage. With two runners on base in the fifth, Feinstein belted a double against reliever Riley Ottesen to put it out of reach, 9-0.

Ramsey Romano (W, 2-) tossed five innings and two thirds of work in his third start as a Chukar, striking out three and walking three. He was pulled from the game in the sixth after allowing a two-run single from Jesus Valdez that made it a 9-2 ballgame. Victor Rodriguez ended the sixth with a punchout.

With two runners on base in the seventh, Barmakian doubled in Eric Callahan to give the Chukars an eighth-run lead, 10-2. Feinstin was hit by a pitch to load the bases up for Hisky, who belted a double to score two more runs and make it 12-2. Estrada stepped to the plate and singled in two, the Chukars piling on two more, 14-2.

Callahan homered to dead center in the bottom eighth, his fourth of the year to extend the lead, 15-2. Ogden scored the final run on an RBI fielder's choice against Keagan McGinnis. McGinnis notched the final out on a strikeout, securing the 15-3 win for the Chukars.

The series continues today with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. at Melaleuca Field. The game can be viewed on the Idaho Falls Chukars YouTube Channel and heard on KSPZ The Sports Zone. Both starters are TBD.

