Stripers "Veterans Pack" Returns for Veterans Day

November 4, 2020 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In honor of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers have announced the return of the "Veterans Pack," available for purchase by service men and women and their families online at GoStripers.com and at Coolray Field on November 11 and 12.

Each Veterans Pack includes one Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2021 home games, plus a Stripers cap, all for just $55 (a value of $97). Game dates include Opening Night, Salute to Armed Forces Night, and an Independence Day celebration, as well as one more patriotic game that will be announced once the Stripers' 2021 schedule is released.

Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased one of two ways: online at GoStripers.com, or in-person at the Coolray Field Ticket Office (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both dates).

For fans who purchase the Veterans Pack in-person, their Stripers cap can be picked up immediately at Bobby's Tackle Team Store (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both dates). Fans who purchase online will be contacted by a Ticket Sales representative to coordinate a time to pick up their cap or to have it shipped. All Veterans Pack tickets will be available for pick-up during the Stripers Preseason Party (date to be announced).

Also, in observance of Veterans Day, the Stripers are asking fans to nominate a veteran or active service member to throw out a first pitch prior to a Stripers game in 2021. On November 11 and 12, the Stripers will take submissions on their social media accounts. Submissions should include the veteran or active service member's name and a brief reason why they should be selected. Those selected will be contacted through social media to set up their first pitch date.

"In addition to our season-long military ticket offer, the Veterans Pack allows us to show our appreciation for all service members and their families by offering them a special price on a prime seat to our most patriotic games," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "The Veterans Pack is one of many ways we plan to honor our local military at Coolray Field in 2021."

Fans with questions about the Veterans Pack can email [email protected] or call 678-277-0340.

The Stripers also offer a military and first responder price for every Stripers home game, available for purchase at GovX.com.

For information about all Gwinnett Stripers ticket options for 2021, including Memberships, Groups, Youth Parties, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

