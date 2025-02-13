Stripers Unite Braves Country for Coca-Cola® Preseason Party on March 2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - All levels of Braves Country will unite at Coolray Field on Sunday, March 2 as the Gwinnett Stripers host the annual Coca-Cola® Preseason Party. The Stripers will welcome the mascots and promotions teams of the Atlanta Braves, Columbus Clingstones (Double-A), Rome Emperors (High-A), and Augusta GreenJackets (Class-A) for the spring celebration from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The rain-or-shine event is free, but fans will need to reserve tickets online in advance.

Highlights of the Coca-Cola® Preseason Party include:

Mascot Meet-and-Greets: Fans of all ages can take pictures with Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog, plus his friends Fuzzy (Clingstones), Julius (Emperors), Auggie (GreenJackets), and more.

Complimentary Hot Dogs and Soda: Enjoy these ballpark staples, or you can purchase additional food and drinks (beer included) at one of Coolray Field's concession stands.

Self-Guided Tours of Coolray Field: Go behind-the-scenes at the home of the Stripers, including player areas like the clubhouse and dugout.

On-Field Batting Practice (weather permitting): For a $10 donation to Children's Miracle Network, you'll get 10 swings at home plate. Fans are invited to bring their gloves and shag baseballs in the outfield at any time during batting practice for free.

Activities for Kids: Face painting, inflatable games (weather permitting), and more!

Prize Raffle: Enter for your chance to win one of several prizes. Raffles will take place every half hour beginning at 11:30 a.m. (must be present to win). Prizes include, but are not limited to:

Two (2) Coolray Field Club Seats for July 4 vs. St. Paul Autographed baseballs from Gwinnett Stripers and Atlanta Braves players and alums 2024 Stripers Specialty Jerseys Prize Packs from the Atlanta Braves, Columbus Clingstones, Rome Emperors, and Augusta GreenJackets

New Food & Beverage Sampling: Taste and voice your opinion on new soft drink flavors (Sprite CHILL, Sprite CHILL Zero, and Coke Orange Cream) and new concessions offerings from Professional Sports Catering (Chicken & Waffle Bowl, Southwest Egg Roll, Meatball Sub, Chicken Parm Sub, Fried Green Tomato Sandwich) while supplies last.

Stripers Single-Game Ticket Sales: Secure your seats for all Stripers' first-half games (April 1-June 15), including Opening Day (April 1), Chopper Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola® (April 19), Star Wars Night (May 3), Stripers Replica Jersey Giveaway (May 31), Marvel Super Hero™ Night (June 13), and more.

Memberships and Kids Club Pick-up: Fans who purchased a 2025 Membership and parents who purchased a Little Anglers Kids Club membership can pick up their gifts.

New Stripers Merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store: Be among the first to purchase all-new Stripers' apparel for the 2025 season, including caps, jerseys, sweatshirts, and more, in our newly remodeled Bobby's Tackle Team Store.

Apply to Join the Stripers' Gameday Staff: If you missed the Job Fair on February 8, you can still submit your application for seasonal positions like Guest Services, Ticket Sellers, Hype Squad, Grounds Crew, and more.

Parking is free, and ticketed entry will be at the Main Gate. No outside food or drink is allowed.

