Storm Finalize Addition of New General Manager

Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the San Diego Padres, announce Ken Fogel as the newest General Manager following the recent conclusion of the 2019 season.

Prior to joining the Storm this past February as Vice President, Fogel, a 20-year veteran of Minor League Baseball, had spent the previous five years in Charleston, W.V. with the now Seattle Mariners Class-A Affiliate West Virginia Power of the South Atlantic League as the Executive Vice President. Before arriving in West Virginia, Fogel served five years as the Assistant General Manager for the Akron Aeros, now known as the RubberDucks.

"Ken's diverse skill set and experience he accumulated over his career were invaluable when he was thrust into the interim GM role during the 2019 season," said Storm Owner Gary Jacobs. "As the Storm begin the offseason, planning for 2020 and beyond we are pleased to remove the interim tag. Len Simon and I look forward to Ken's leadership taking the organization to the next level."

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Fogel, along with his wife, Kim, son, Craig, and cat, Paka, is excited to stay in southern California and embrace the opportunity to further develop the Lake Elsinore Storm organization.

Fogel had this to say about becoming the next Storm General Manager: "I feel incredibly grateful and honored by Gary and Len's faith in me. After spending this past season with the Storm, I couldn't be more excited about the future of the organization. There is so much opportunity to grow our operation, both on the baseball side and the non-baseball events side, that I think the community will be pleased with what is available to them. Our intent is to make this not only an outstanding place to bring family and friends for an evening of baseball and fun, but a great place to attend some different types of activities or a nice place to host a reception or banquet of some kind in our Diamond Club. Lake Elsinore is lucky to have The Diamond and I am looking forward to continuing the great tradition of Storm Baseball!"

The Lake Elsinore Storm open the 2020 season at The Diamond on Thursday, April 9 versus the Modesto Nuts. More information about the 2020 Storm schedule as well as other events at The Diamond can be found at stormbaseball.com or by calling the front office Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

