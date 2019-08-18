Stone Crabs Rally Late to Sweep Mets

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs rallied for four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the St. Lucie Mets 5-2 at Charlotte Sports Park on Sunday.

The Stone Crabs completed the three-game sweep and now hold a commanding 6.5 game division lead on the Mets with just 13 games to go in the season.

The Mets were looking good up 2-1 at the seventh inning stretch. Marcel Renteria easily retired the first two batters of the bottom the seventh but then the Stone Crabs came roaring back.

Wander Franco started the rally with a harmless single. Major League rehabber Joey Wendle (wrist) followed with another single. Fellow Major League rehabber Brandon Lowe (shin) then crushed a two-run double to put the Stone Crabs ahead 3-2.

Ronaldo Hernandez came up next and bashed a two-run homer to make it 5-2.

The loss spoiled a great start for Kyle Wilson, who shut out the Stone Crabs over five innings. He scattered four hits, walked one and struck out one.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Hansel Moreno. The Mets made it 2-0 in the sixth inning when Carlos Cortes legged out a two-out infield hit to bring home Wagner Lagrange.

The Stone Crabs got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI hit from Niko Hulsizer. Mets reliever Andrew Mitchell was able to recover and strand the tying run at third. However, the Mets lead would disappear one inning later.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (neck) continued his rehab assignment. He played five uneventful innings in center field and went 0 for 3 with two fly outs and one ground out from the leadoff spot.

Cortes went 2 for 4 with two single, one run and one RBI.

Stone Crabs starter Michael Plassmeyer received a no-decision. He was charged with one run in five innings. He only threw 49 pitches and had a no-hitter going through four innings.

Jack Labosky was credited with the win. He gave up one run in 2.1 innings.

The Mets (35-23, 67-57) are off on Monday. They will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they open up a six-game home stand on Tuesday against the Clearwater Threshers.

