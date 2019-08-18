Bechtold's Big Day Not Enough In Series Finale

August 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - Andrew Bechtold tied a career-high with four hits, but a pair of two-run innings helped doom the Miracle in a 5-1 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter plated two runs in the bottom of the first. Demetrius Sims led off the home half of the first with a bloop double over first before scoring when MLB rehabber JT Riddle flared a single down the left-field line. The Hammerheads added a run on a wild pitch.

Bechtold singled to lead off the second for his first hit of the afternoon. He later came around to score on a Yeltsin Encarnacion ground out to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Hammerheads scored twice more in the fourth on consecutive sacrifice flies from Jhonny Santos and B.J. Lopez before adding a run in the eighth on a bases loaded walk.

After singles in the fourth and sixth innings, Bechtold lined a single in the eighth to tie his career-high for hits in a game. The Miracle first baseman also collected four hits last season with Cedar Rapids.

Lachlan Wells (2-4) started for the Miracle and suffered the loss. The left-hander allowed four runs (two earned) in four innings of work.

Yennier Cano, Johan Quezada, and Zach Neff all tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Moises Gomez allowed a run in his one inning of work.

After a league wide off day on Monday, the Miracle open a three-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in Port Charlotte. The series shifts to Fort Myers for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.