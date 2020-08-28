Stockwells to Perform on September 5th

(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings will be hosting a concert at NelsonCorp Field on Saturday, September 5th with a performance by The Stockwells.

There is no cost of admission for this event. The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 6 pm. Live music will begin at 7 pm.

The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavillion. Guests are encouraged to bring along lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area.

Guests can take advantage of concession deals for food and beverages. $2 cans of beer and bottles of soda or water, along with special food prices will be available.

