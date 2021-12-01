Stockton Ports Partner with University of Pacific's Pierre Crockrell II in NIL Deal

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the signing of University of Pacific's Pierre Crockrell II to its first NIL contract on Wednesday. This is believed to be the first deal of its kind from a minor league baseball team.

"We are excited to partner with Pierre in our efforts to strengthen our outreach in the community in a new and exciting way." said Ports President Pat Filippone. "Pierre cares deeply about, and is actively involved in, the Stockton community. This is another opportunity for him to develop the relationship in a broader manner. This partnership also enables the Ports and UOP to strengthen the bridge between our two institutions. In meetings with President Callahan, I am encouraged for the various items our organizations will work on together in 2022 and beyond."

Earlier this year, the NCAA adopted a new policy allowing college athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. The policy opened the doors for college athletes to take advantage of their own fame and accomplishment.

Crockrell II will work closely with the Ports, including being an integral piece of a social media campaign as part of the initiative.

"To be able to partner with a Student-Athlete in our community is an opportunity I am thrilled about," said Kieran McMahon, Ports General Manager. "Pierre is an awesome example of what the Student Athlete embodies, and I am very much looking forward to the impact this can have in the Stockton community."

Facilitating is nothing new to the junior point guard in his third year. After leading the team last season in assists, Crockrell II is looking to bring what he offers on the court, off the court as well.

"I'm thankful to be the first college athlete to collaborate with the Ports and make a difference," said Crockrell II. "They value their players, staff, fans, and that's something I love to see and stand by."

"Since I've come to Stockton, I quickly noticed the loyalty and engagement they get from their fan base," he continued. "I'm a big baseball fan and I saw the potential to cross market myself with the Ports."

The partnership touches on a few passions for the Tacoma, Washington native, all of which fall under Crockrell's humble character since joining the Stockton community. The Prolific Prep alumni is eager about the opportunity, deepening his passion for active community involvement and encompassing Stockton.

"I'm looking forward to be able to give back to the community and take it to the next step," said the point guard. "This is an awesome chance to gain traction for both parties. I can't wait to show the community how much I care and can't wait to get started."

The Ports' 2022 home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Modesto Nuts.

For information about season tickets, group outings, or luxury suites, please contact the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or visit www.stocktonports.com.

