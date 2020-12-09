Stockton Ports Invited to be An Oakland Athletics Affiliate

December 9, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKON, CA - The Oakland Athletics have extended an invitation to the Stockton Ports to be one of their minor league affiliates for the 2021 season. The invitation was sent today from the Oakland Athletics and announced by Athletics General Manager David Forst.

"The Stockton Ports would like to thank the Oakland Athletics for the invitation to continue our partnership as an affiliated club. We have had a strong partnership for 16 years and look forward to many more as a member of the California League." said Stockton Ports President Pat Filippone.

Forst said of the Ports: "In Stockton, Tom Volpe and Pat Filippone have taken excellent care of our players just up the road from Oakland over the last 16 seasons, and we're excited to continue our partnership with them."

The Ports are one of the four affiliates that were invited by the Athletics, along with the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, and the Lansing Lugnuts.

The 2021 Ports schedule will be released at a later date. Ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings are on sale for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit Stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.