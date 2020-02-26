Stockton Ports Announce Partnership with Professional Sports Catering

STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Ports, MiLB affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that they have entered into a long-term agreement with Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC). PSC will manage all aspects of the food operations at Banner Island Ballpark, including concessions, premium, and all special events held at the facility.

"Partnering with PSC as the new food and beverage provider for the Stockton Ports and Banner Island Ballpark was an easy decision," Ports President Pat Filippone said. "Food and beverage is an essential aspect of the ballpark experience for our fans and we look forward to providing the highest quality products and service to our fans at Banner Island Ballpark all summer long."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tom Volpe, Pat Filippone, and the Stockton Ports team", said PSC's Founder and CEO Tom Dickson. "They are among the most respected ownership groups in baseball and we're looking forward to working in unison to deliver an exceptional food and beverage experience to the Ports' fans. We've jumped in with two feet to add several fan enhancements for this season, including fresh concepts and menus throughout the concessions level and new speed-of-service-focused point-of-sale technology."

Banner Island Ballpark opened in 2005 and has been the home of Stockton Ports baseball since its inception. Banner Island Ballpark will host the 2020 California League All-Star Game on June 23 for the first time since 2007, a game that featured future Major League Baseball players David Freese, Chris Davis and Darren O'Day. Banner Island Ballpark is the newest ballpark in the California League and will feature a new videoboard for fans and players to enjoy this All-Star season.

