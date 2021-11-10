Stockton Ports Announce 2022 Season Game Times

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are pleased to announce their game times for the 2022 season. The Ports are set to play a total of 66 games across five months as they enter their 73rd season.

The Ports' home opener will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:05 p.m., when they take on the Modesto Nuts, kicking off, Opening Week presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

Banner Island Ballpark will see two games starting at 11:05 a.m. in 2022, as the Ports host two Education Days on April 26th and May 3rd.

Sunday games will begin at 2:09 p.m. until Sunday, June 26th where the start time will change to 6:05 p.m. for the remaining Sunday games of the season.

During the 2022 season, the Ports will play at home for 11 games in April, 13 games in May, 15 games in June, 9 games in July, 14 games in August and four games in September.

The Ports' 2022 promotional schedule will be released on a later date.

Fans may now reserve their 2022 ticket plans online at stocktonports.com, by calling the front office at (209) 644-1900, or by visiting the Front Office. Group tickets and suite nights are also available to be booked by calling or visiting the front office

