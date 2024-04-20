Steward, Clearwater Shut Out Dunedin

April 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, FL - The Threshers' pitching staff shut out Dunedin 2-0 Saturday night at TD Ballpark, marking the Blue Jays' first shutout defeat of 2024.

Clearwater starter Casey Steward led the way, firing 5.1 shutout innings to earn the victory.

The Dunedin pitching staff was largely able to match the effort, as both Clearwater runs came on balls that reached the backstop.

After two shutout innings from rehabbing righty Lazaro Estrada, Carson Pierce took the baseball for the third for the Jays. Trent Farquhar reached on a fielders' choice, and eventually moved to third on a Keaton Anthony infield single. Farquhar dashed home to score the game's first run on a Pierce wild pitch.

In the fourth, Bryson Ware hopped a double off Pierce's leg into left with one out. The next two batters walked, capped by a passed ball on ball four to AJ Shaver, which allowed Ware to score to make it 2-0. Pierce escaped the inning by striking out the next two batters - two of his five punchouts in a three-inning outing.

The foremost Blue Jays threat came in the sixth, as Bryce Arnold walked and Roque Salinas singled with one out, chasing Steward from the game. With men on first and second, Riley Tirotta floated out to Farquhar at short, who then dashed to second to double off Arnold to end the inning.

Felipe Bello (2 innings), Kai Peterson (1 inning) and Keiner Leon (1 inning) combined to finish the game with four scoreless frames, but Dunedin went hitless in the game's final three innings, unable to spark a comeback.

The series finale between Dunedin and Clearwater is set for Sunday at 12:00, with Clearwater native Landen Maroudis scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. Tickets are available now on DunedinBlueJays.com.

