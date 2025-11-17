Stevie Scott III Spins into the End Zone as the Als Inch Closer: 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Montreal Alouettes find the end zone late in the third quarter as Stevie Scott III sparks the run game to narrow Saskatchewan's lead.







