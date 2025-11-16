Wade Miller Recognized with Commissioner's Award

WINNIPEG - A former special teams standout who went on to reshape his hometown team has been recognized with the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Commissioner's Award. Wade Miller, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' President and CEO, has been honoured for his contributions to Canadian football.

"Wade is a true football hero to his team, his community and our entire country," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

Born in Winnipeg and a fourth-round selection in the CFL Draft from the University of Manitoba, Miller spent his entire 11-year playing career with the Bombers from 1995 to 2005. He earned a reputation as a fierce competitor with dogged determination, who once held the league record for career special team tackles.

The Bombers called on Miller once again in 2013, when they named him President and CEO of the storied franchise, which was mired in a difficult stretch on the field, at the gate and in the marketplace.

With a precise focus on his vision for the club, Miller worked closely with the Bombers' board to chart a different course for the team, installing strong football leaders in Head Coach Mike O'Shea and General Manager Kyle Walters, while instilling new energy and a fan-first mentality throughout the organization.

The shift in culture and leadership has brought about success in every facet of the Bombers. The team has earned a winning record in each of the past nine seasons, resulting in five consecutive championship appearances, and culminating in two Grey Cup victories, including a 2019 win that ended the franchise's 29-year drought.

Since 2018, the Bombers have played in front of crowds exceeding 30,000 on a league-leading 33 occasions. In 2025, the team topped the CFL in attendance for a fourth straight year, while selling out an entire season for the first time in franchise history.

"While the victories and the fan support are tremendous, it's the team's impact in the community that will be felt for generations. Wade has been a strong proponent for youth football across Manitoba, as well as a steadfast champion of our league's support for Indigenous community relations and reconciliation," added the Commissioner.

Miller and the Blue Bombers organization have been one of the driving forces in making the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a key date in the CFL calendar, elevating the weekend slate of games to raise awareness of past tragedies, while fundraising in support of local Indigenous organizations and community initiatives.

The Commissioner's Award is presented annually to an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution to Canadian football. Past winners include pro football's first black quarterback, Bernie Custis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats Caretaker (owner) Bob Young, BC Lions Owner Amar Doman, and CFL Hall of Famers Wally Buono, Ron Lancaster, Russ Jackson and Hugh Campbell.

