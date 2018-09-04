Steve Selsky Named International League Batter of the Week

September 4, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats outfielder/first baseman Steve Selsky has been named the International League Batter of the Week for August 27 - September 3. It is the third weekly award for a Louisville player this season, and the first IL Batter of the Week winner.

In 8 games, Selsky batted .500 (13-for-26) with 6 doubles, one triple, one home run, 6 RBI and a .516 on-base percentage. His 8 extra-base hits and 1.439 OPS both led the IL during the week.

Selsky joins Louisville's IL Pitcher of the Week winners Kevin Quackenbush (June 25-July 1) and Robert Stephenson (July 23-29) as Bats players to win weekly honors this season. Selsky is the first Bats player to win IL Batter of the Week since infielder Juan Perez won the award for April 17-23, 2017.

After being signed to a minor league contract by the Cincinnati Reds in April, Selsky played 82 games for Louisville this season, batting .265 (71-for-268) with 15 doubles, 2 triples, 10 home runs, 35 RBI and 27 walks.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.