Hernan Iribarren Plays All Nine Positions in Louisville's Finale

September 4, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hernan Iribarren played all nine positions in Monday's season finale against the Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field. Iribarren, playing in his 1,478th career professional game and 1,430th career minor league game, started the game at catcher, making his catching debut.

His trek around the diamond included facing one batter on the mound in the fifth inning, where Louisville starting pitcher Jose Lopez moved to left field during the at-bat.

Iribarren's positions in order: C-1B-2B-SS-3B-P-3B-LF-CF-RF-2B.

Only five players in MLB history have played all nine positions in a game: Bert Campaneris, 1965 Kansas City Athletics; Cesar Tovar, 1968 Twins; Scott Sheldon, 2000 Rangers; Shane Halter, 2000 Tigers; Andrew Romine, 2017 Tigers.

Iribarren recently passed Bill Lyons and Gene Roof for third place on Louisville's all-time hits list, dating back to 1982, and finishes the season with 447 career hits in a Louisville uniform, trailing only Kevin Barker (455) and franchise leader Aaron Holbert (471). In five seasons with the Bats (2014-18), Iribarren has batted .276 (447-for-1618) with 187 runs, 78 doubles, 8 triples, 9 home runs and 130 RBI in 484 games, which ranks fourth all-time in franchise history.

Link to box score: https://atmlb.com/2LWaNXZ

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.