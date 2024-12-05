Steve Lombardozzi Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former second baseman Steve Lombardozzi has been chosen as the fifth member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Lombardozzi spent two seasons as a member of the Ducks (2019, 2021). In 193 regular season games, he totaled a .303 batting average, 18 home runs, 116 RBIs, 135 runs, 215 hits, 37 doubles, five triples, 124 walks and an .850 OPS. The six-year MLB veteran helped Long Island claim its fourth Atlantic League championship in 2019 and its ninth Division championship in 2021. In 15 postseason games with the Flock, he compiled a .328 batting average, 12 RBIs, six runs, 19 hits, three doubles, a triple and five walks.

The 36-year-old was named the 2021 Atlantic League Player of the Year, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to receive the honor. That season, he led the league and set a Ducks single-season record with 90 walks while ranking second in the ALPB in hits (143) and games played (119), third in at bats (435) and fourth in runs scored (99). The Minnesota native was also selected as the Atlantic League's Defensive Player of the Year after committing just four errors all season, the fewest among all qualifying infielders, while posting a .992 fielding percentage and a league-best 256 assists. Lombardozzi currently resides with his family and works close to home in Chambersburg, Pa.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

