Steve Garvey to Appear at Volcanoes Stadium

January 12, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





Longtime Dodger first baseman, Steve Garvey, will visit Volcanoes Stadium on Saturday, July 13th to visit with the fans, sign FREE autographs and FREE pictures. Volcanoes owners, Jerry and Lisa Walker, proudly announced Garvey will be the first in the 2019 Legend Series. Other Legends visiting Volcanoes Stadium during the summer will be announced very soon.

Garvey, a standout two-sport star at Michigan State University - football and baseball - debuted with the Dodgers on September 1, 1969. Playing for the Dodgers from 1969 to 1982, he was a ten-time All-Star, World Series Champion in 1981, National League MVP in 1974, 2-time National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984, 4-time Gold Glove Award recipient in 1974-1977, Roberto Clemente Award recipient in 1981, and his uniform number 6 was retired by The San Diego Padres who he played for from 1983-1987. . He ended his illustrious career with a .294 batting average, 2,599 hits, 272 home runs and 1,308 runs batted in.

Garvey was named Michigan State Baseball Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in 2009, and was inducted into the Michigan State University Hall of Fame in 2010.

Don't miss talking with, getting a FREE autograph and FREE picture with Dodger Legend Steve Garvey. Get your tickets now at 503-390-2225.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 12, 2019

Steve Garvey to Appear at Volcanoes Stadium - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.