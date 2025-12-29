Steel Suffer Second Straight OT Loss to Phantoms

Published on December 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL -- For the second consecutive game, the Phantoms recorded a game-winning goal on the power play in overtime as Jack Hextall tallied the winner in the extra frame to lift Youngstown (21-7-1-1, 44 pts.) to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Steel (12-12-4-1, 29 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Youngstown went to the power play with under one minute left in overtime, and Hextall scored eight seconds into the advantage to give the Phantoms the win.

Timo Kazda scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season for the Steel, and Veeti Louhivaara stood tall for the second consecutive day with 44 saves on 47 shots.

The Steel went to the first power play of the day three minutes into the contest but couldn't establish the attacking zone as the Phantoms cleared each entry to kill the penalty off.

Approaching the midway mark of the frame, Jackson Crowder received a cross-ice feed from Nate Chorlton for an open look at the left circle that was stopped by Phantoms netminder Tobias Trejbal.

With 7:55 left in the first, Phantoms defenseman Evan Jardine was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for spearing, giving Chicago a lengthy power play opportunity.

Early in the advantage, James Scantlebury settled a centering pass and fired a shot that just missed the left post.

Shortly after, Marco Senerchia lifted a shot from the point that was deflected from the high slot by Chorlton and stopped with the outstretched left pad of Trejbal. Crowder got a chance on the rebound but was tied up and couldn't get a full shot away as the puck rolled under the pad of Trejbal.

Just over two minutes into the five-minute power play, the Steel were issued a minor penalty, temporarily putting the advantage on hold and creating four-on-four play.

Not long into the four-on-four, Matous Kucharcik collected the puck out of board battle and fired from the low right circle, but was stopped by Louhivaara. Kucharcik gathered the rebound and shot from behind the goal line where the puck leaked through Louhivaara and danced along the goal line before being cleared out by Tobias Ohman.

With 1:30 left in the first, Carter Murphy evaded Steel defenders, circling behind the net and throwing a shot on goal from the right wing that snuck by Louhivaara to make it 1-0 Phantoms.

Just 26 seconds into the second frame, Wyatt Herres fired a pass from the right half wall to Kazda at the left wing, who hesitated before firing over the right shoulder of Trejbal to tie the game at 1-1.

Shortly after the Steel goal, Youngstown's Logan Anderson worked alone to the front but had a bouncing puck, allowing Louhivaara to poke the rubber into the corner.

The Phantoms stayed in the attacking end for an extended period, wearing down the Steel defenders. With tired Steel skaters on, Kazumo Sasaki got a backdoor feed that was just beyond his reach. Chicago eventually cleared the zone with no damage done.

Just after the halfway point of the second frame, Chicago went to its second power play of the day and put forth heavy pressure that opened with Crowder ripping a one-timer from the slot that was denied with a huge stop by Trejbal.

Later in the frame, Luke Goukler sped through the neutral zone to create an opportunity. From the right wall, Ohman found Alex Calbeck, who whistled a shot from the left wing that was authoritatively met with the blocker of Trejbal.

Chicago went shorthanded late in the frame but successfully killed the penalty to keep it a one- all score.

Just after the power play expired, Sasaki drove the net and got a shot away that was initially stopped by Louhivaara, but the rebound bounced in to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.

Youngstown led 28-20 in shots heading to the third frame.

The Steel tied the game again at 7:25 of the third period when Scantlebury made a great pass to Kazda while down on the ice, and Kazda fired a shot from the left circle that trampolined off the left post and stayed in the crease area. Kazda quickly pounced on the rebound and shot past Trejbal to tie the game at 2-2.

Later in the period, Kazda sped to the offensive zone and worked around defenders and put a shot on goal that was turned aside by Trejbal.

Youngstown attacked the other way in a two-on-one with under two minutes remaining, with Sasaki hitting the brakes at the left circle and attempting to score blocker-side, but Louhivaara made a superb save.

Neither team could tally the game-winner in regulation, extending the contest to overtime for the second consecutive game.

Youngstown controlled play in OT including when Kucharcik dangled around a Steel defender and put a shot off the right pad of Louhivaara, followed by Matej Teply flicking a backhand shot off the crossbar.

Sisson went the other way for a strong look and lifted a shot high, and Hextall put a shot off the right post at the opposite end.

With 52 seconds left in overtime, the Steel went shorthanded, and Hextall sniped the winner through a screen.

