Sunday's Lincoln at Sioux Falls Game Postponed

Published on December 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release


Due to inclement weather, the game on Sunday, Dec. 28, between the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede has been postponed until a date to be determined at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

