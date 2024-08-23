Steel Release 2024-2025 Promotions Schedule

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Hockey stick cooler bags, a unique take on the Stanley Cup, referee appreciation, a 40th-anniversary celebration of Back to the Future, and plenty of returning favorites (including more fun for Swifties) highlight the 2024-2025 Chicago Steel promotional schedule announced on Friday.

The Chicago Steel will celebrate the quarter-century mark of play in the USHL, participating in their 25th season in 2024-2025. Last season saw the Steel generate the highest season-long attendance since relocating to Geneva in 2015 and marked the eighth consecutive season the team qualified for the playoffs.

Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, August 26. Tickets start at just $10.

The regular season begins with an Opening Weekend celebration Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 featuring two pre-game tailgates with inflatables, face painting, live music and more.

This season's promotions include many returning fan favorites and annual traditions including Turtle Races courtesy of Hickory Knolls Discovery Center (Oct. 19), Star Wars Night (Jan. 18), Rusty's Birthday with a Mascot Hockey Game (Feb. 16), Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental (Feb. 28), and Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites (Mar. 8).

Noteworthy nights include Chicago Blackhawks Night on Saturday, December 28 and, look what you made us doChicago Steel: The (Next) Eras Night on Saturday, February 15.

Fans can enjoy giveaways throughout the season, starting with a Magnet Schedule Givewawy presented by Teqworks on Saturday, September 27. On Saturday, November 2, the Steel will host 2000s Night to help throw it back to the team's inception in 2000 with a 25th Season Poster Giveaway.

The Steel will pay homage to the Stanley Cupno, not the best trophy in sports, the viral sensation and must-have by every thirsty human being, STANLEY CUPS. On Saturday, November 16 the first 500 fans will receive a Steel Straw Topper for the shiny new promotion.

The coolest item of the year will be given away on Saturday, January 11 with a 25th Season Hockey Stick Cooler Bag giveaway to the first 500 fans. Later in the season, card collectors can rejoice on Sunday, February 23 and Sunday, March 30 for the return of the two-part Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Saturday, March 29 is the teams 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

Fans can look forward to four specialty jersey nights on the promotional calendar, all of which will be available to bid on online to benefit local nonprofits.

On Saturday December 7, the team will pay homage to an iconic sports video game on NHL 94 Night presented by Rookies All-American Pub & Grill. Saturday, January 25 marks the return of Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga with a special jersey auction to benefit Wounded Warrior Project. On Saturday, February 22, the Steel will summon all crusaders for Superhero Night complete with a special jersey auction. The Steel will look to strike gold while wearing lucky specialty jerseys to benefit JDRF on Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy on Friday, March 14.

In addition to these cause-related events, the Steel will host their third annual Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor on Friday, November 15. This inclusive event allows fans to enjoy hockey in a adaptable setting with low-volume music, no goal horns and other accommodating features.

Fans are encouraged to bring their furry best friends to Fox Valley Ice Arena for Pucks and Pups Night, presented by PetSuites, on October 5.

The Steel will extend a friendly hand to the zebras of the sports world and show their love to the often-overlooked officials during Referee Appreciation Night on Friday, March 7 (break out the old officiating gear if you've got it!). Country Night on Friday, January 24 is a promotion for line dancers and George Strait wannabe singers alike.

On March 9, the Steel will host Daddy/Daughter Day with a special appearance from Snow White. The following week will make you say Great Scott! with a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the classic film Back To The Future on Saturday, March 15.

The popular Skate with the Steel post-game events are back for this season with four opportunities for fans to lace up their skates and take the ice with the team - Saturday, September 28, Saturday, November 2, Saturday, December 28, and Saturday, March 15.

While select players sign autographs after each regular season home game, there will be three opportunities for Full Team Post-Game Autographs on Saturday, November 30, Sunday, February 23 and Sunday, March 30.

New for 2024-2025 is the Lou Malnati's Family Pack. Available for seven games this season, fans can get four tickets, four chips, four sodas or waters, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Free Personal Pizza coupons courtesy to be redeemed at Lou Malnati's for just $60. The Steel will offer the Lou Malnati's Family Pack on Sunday, October 20, Friday, November 15, Friday, December 13, Sunday, February 16, Sunday, February 23, Sunday, March 9 and Sunday, March 30.

Promotions and giveaways are subject to change. The full promotional schedule is available at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Now until September 16, the Steel are offering a special ticket offer with the Steel Pass. With the Steel Pass, you can choose one Steel game per month (7 games total) and, as a reward, you'll receive a ticket to your choice of a Chicago Blackhawks preseason home game, while supplies last. That's 7 Steel Games + 1 Blackhawks Preseason Game, all for just $95! Visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com to purchase.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the team's new Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

2024-2025 Promotions Schedule

9/27: Opening Weekend with Pre-game Tailgate! Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 500 fans)

9/28: Opening Weekend with Pre-game Tailgate! Post-Game Skate with the Steel

10/5: Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites- bring your dog to the game.

10/19: Turtle Races courtesy of Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

10/20: Celebrating Women in Sports. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

11/2: 2000s Night with 25th Season Poster Giveaway (first 500 fans). Post-Game Skate with the Steel

11/15: Sensory Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

11/16: STANLEY Cup Night with Straw Topper Giveaway (first 500 fans)

11/30: Full Team Post-Game Autographs

12/7: NHL 94 Night presented by Rookies All-American Pub & Grill with special jerseys to benefit Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association

12/13: Winter Wonderland. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

12/27: $2 Hot Dog/$3 Beer Special

12/28: Chicago Blackhawks Night. Post-Game Skate with the Steel

1/11: Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway (first 500 fans)

1/18: Star Wars Night

1/24: Country Night

1/25: Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga with special jerseys to benefit Wounded Warrior Project

2/15: Chicago Steel: The (Next) Eras Night

2/16: Rusty's Birthday with Mascot Hockey Game. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

2/22: Superhero Night with special jerseys. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

2/23: Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part 1) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Full Team Post-Game Autographs. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

2/28: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental

3/7: Referee Appreciation Night

3/8: Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites

3/9: Daddy/Daughter Day with special guest Snow White. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

3/14: Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy with special jerseys to benefit JDRF

3/15: Back to the Future 40th Anniversary. Post-Game Skate with the Steel

3/29: Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (first 500 fans)

3/30: Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part 2) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Full Team Post-Game Autographs. Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

4/12: Fan Appreciation Night

Promotions and Giveaways Subject to Change

