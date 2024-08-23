Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their 33-man roster for training camp ahead of the preseason for the 2024-25 season.

The training camp roster is as follows:

Defensemen

Dryden Allen

Niagara Falls, ON | 6-0, 170 | L

Sean Barnhill

Scottsdale, AZ | 6-4, 192 | R

John Brown

North Canton, OH | 6-2, 194 | L

Erick Comstock

Salol, MN | 5-7, 165 | L

Matthew Desiderio

North Caldwell, NJ | 6-4, 209 | L

Kristian Kostadinski

Göteborg, SWE | 6-6, 220 | L

Lincoln Krizizke

Waukesha, WI | 6-1, 165 | L

Luke Malboeuf

Monroeville, PA | 6-0, 180 | R

Cullen McCrate

Adrian, MI | 6-3, 194 | R

Josh Niedermayer

Newport Beach, CA | 6-0, 201 | L

Zach Sondreal

Woodbury, MN | 6-0, 181 | R

Forwards

Charlie Arend

Wilmette, IL | 6-0, 180 | L

Michael Barron

Canton, MI | 5-7, 163 | R

Ritter Coombs

Dubuque, IA | 6-1, 174 | L

Gavin Cornforth

Boston, MA | 5-9, 160 | R

Cooper Dennis

Ithaca, NY | 5-6, 150 | R

Nicholas Desiderio

North Caldwell, NJ | 6-1, 187 | L

Melvin Ekman

Stockholm, SWE | 5-11, 159 | L

Colin Frank

Ladera Ranch, CA | 5-8, 163 | R

Patrick Fortune

Torrance, CA | 5-7, 161 | L

Josh Giuliani

Plymouth, MN | 6-1, 174 | R

Torkel Jennersjö

Ekerö, SWE | 5-10, 176 | L

Kane Johnson

West Fargo, ND | 6-2, 179 | L

Xavier Lieb

Carrolltown, PA | 5-9, 154 | R

Gavin Lock

Plymouth, MI | 6-1, 185 | L

Teddy Merrill

Scottsdale, AZ | 6-0, 182 | R

Jonathan Morello

Toronto, ON | 6-3, 192 | L

Nick Romeo

Clarkstown, NY | 6-1, 175 | L

Heikki Ruohonen

Helsinki, FIN | 6-2, 205 | L

Lucas Van Vliet

Livonia, MI | 6-1, 181 | L

Goaltenders

Liam Beerman

Marquette, MI | 6-0, 165 | L

Dylan Johnson

Dallas, TX | 6-2, 196 | L

Lukas Swedin

Stockholm, SWE | 5-9, 154 | L

These players will compete to be a part of the Saints' opening night maximum 25-man roster.

