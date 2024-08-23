Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
August 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their 33-man roster for training camp ahead of the preseason for the 2024-25 season.
The training camp roster is as follows:
Defensemen
Dryden Allen
Niagara Falls, ON | 6-0, 170 | L
Sean Barnhill
Scottsdale, AZ | 6-4, 192 | R
John Brown
North Canton, OH | 6-2, 194 | L
Erick Comstock
Salol, MN | 5-7, 165 | L
Matthew Desiderio
North Caldwell, NJ | 6-4, 209 | L
Kristian Kostadinski
Göteborg, SWE | 6-6, 220 | L
Lincoln Krizizke
Waukesha, WI | 6-1, 165 | L
Luke Malboeuf
Monroeville, PA | 6-0, 180 | R
Cullen McCrate
Adrian, MI | 6-3, 194 | R
Josh Niedermayer
Newport Beach, CA | 6-0, 201 | L
Zach Sondreal
Woodbury, MN | 6-0, 181 | R
Forwards
Charlie Arend
Wilmette, IL | 6-0, 180 | L
Michael Barron
Canton, MI | 5-7, 163 | R
Ritter Coombs
Dubuque, IA | 6-1, 174 | L
Gavin Cornforth
Boston, MA | 5-9, 160 | R
Cooper Dennis
Ithaca, NY | 5-6, 150 | R
Nicholas Desiderio
North Caldwell, NJ | 6-1, 187 | L
Melvin Ekman
Stockholm, SWE | 5-11, 159 | L
Colin Frank
Ladera Ranch, CA | 5-8, 163 | R
Patrick Fortune
Torrance, CA | 5-7, 161 | L
Josh Giuliani
Plymouth, MN | 6-1, 174 | R
Torkel Jennersjö
Ekerö, SWE | 5-10, 176 | L
Kane Johnson
West Fargo, ND | 6-2, 179 | L
Xavier Lieb
Carrolltown, PA | 5-9, 154 | R
Gavin Lock
Plymouth, MI | 6-1, 185 | L
Teddy Merrill
Scottsdale, AZ | 6-0, 182 | R
Jonathan Morello
Toronto, ON | 6-3, 192 | L
Nick Romeo
Clarkstown, NY | 6-1, 175 | L
Heikki Ruohonen
Helsinki, FIN | 6-2, 205 | L
Lucas Van Vliet
Livonia, MI | 6-1, 181 | L
Goaltenders
Liam Beerman
Marquette, MI | 6-0, 165 | L
Dylan Johnson
Dallas, TX | 6-2, 196 | L
Lukas Swedin
Stockholm, SWE | 5-9, 154 | L
These players will compete to be a part of the Saints' opening night maximum 25-man roster.
