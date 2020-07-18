Steel City Streak Snapped, Baseball Brilliance Halts Skid

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Saturday at Wild Things Park, the Wild Things defeated the Steel City Slammin' Sammies as the teams met for the third time this summer. The loss for Steel City snapped a four-game win streak. Then the Baseball Brilliance Sox won 9-3 in the nightcap to win for the first time since Opening Day, snapping a five-game win streak.

In the first game, it was Washington that got the scoring going in the first. A passed ball scored Terrence Pinkston before a dropped-third strike throw hit Hector Roa running to first in the head and deflected to the retaining wall which allowed Stewart Ijames, who had walked, to score from first. Steel City tied things at 2-2 with a Dalton Combs' two-run single.

Washington got RBI singles from Josh Rehwaldt and Cody Erickson in the third to take a 4-2 lead before the Slammin' Sammies got one back on a John Sansone solo homer in the seventh. The Wild Things responded to that with a five spot in the bottom half. The inning included a two-run triple by Jonathan White and RBI from Erickson and Roa. Sansone then hit a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Nick Gallagher earned the win with five innings of two-run ball while Nate Pawelczyk took the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, over his five innings.

In the second game, the Road Warriors scored in the bottom of the first on a single by Zane Gelphman. Baseball Brilliance scored the next nine runs, including a two-run homer by Jacob Bockelie, an RBI triple by Tommy Baggett and RBI from Andres Rios, Cris Ruiz, Cody Lovejoy, Trey Hunt, Bockelie and Brennan Price. In the ninth, Nick Crouse hit a two-run single to bring the game to its final of 9-3.

